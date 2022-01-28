Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $77.14 Million Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,078 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.27% of Chewy worth $77,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 50.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 66,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Chewy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Chewy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,135.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 28,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,834 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

