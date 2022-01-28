Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $80.40 Million Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 261.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,861 shares during the quarter. Bill.com accounts for 1.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Bill.com worth $80,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $156.08 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.65 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.86.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. increased their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.39.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

