Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $94.64 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for approximately 1.8% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Twilio worth $94,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $1,284,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Twilio by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Twilio by 622.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,344,000 after acquiring an additional 104,075 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.36.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.84 and its 200 day moving average is $313.37. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.61 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

