Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,501 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 2.12% of fuboTV worth $72,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,052 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $764,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 189.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,206,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,747,000 after acquiring an additional 790,382 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $54.24.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

FUBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

