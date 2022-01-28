Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Invests $45.30 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 184,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,295,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CrowdStrike at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.59. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

