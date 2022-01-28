Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 11,870 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 106.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $120.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.97. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

