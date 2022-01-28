Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 17,285 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Bumble worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

BMBL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

