Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Axon Enterprise worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,604,000 after buying an additional 38,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,964,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,420,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 38,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.48, for a total value of $7,111,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 515,827 shares valued at $94,932,800. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $129.40 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.09 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.49, a P/E/G ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average of $170.17.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

