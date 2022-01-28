Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 222,345 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,345 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.57% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $27,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,638 shares of company stock valued at $949,698. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.38. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $67.34.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

