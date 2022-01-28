Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 61,417 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,852 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 61,417 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Coinbase Global worth $34,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.54, for a total transaction of $1,402,879.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 421,144 shares of company stock valued at $136,837,785 in the last quarter.

Shares of COIN opened at $170.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.51 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

