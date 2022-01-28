Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Takes $4.45 Million Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,662 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ASPN. increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

ASPN stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $879.24 million, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.53. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.