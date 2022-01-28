Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 556.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ZME opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. Zhangmen Education has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $164.16.

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.75 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZME. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,695,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

