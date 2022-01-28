Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) vs. Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Head-To-Head Survey

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zhihu and Fidelity National Information Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $207.23 million 9.75 -$79.32 million N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services $12.55 billion 5.30 $158.00 million $0.37 295.25

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zhihu and Fidelity National Information Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 0 7 0 3.00 Fidelity National Information Services 0 3 13 1 2.88

Zhihu presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 279.63%. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus target price of $146.41, indicating a potential upside of 34.03%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services 1.69% 8.08% 4.73%

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Zhihu on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile. The Banking segment is focused on serving all sizes of financial institutions for core processing and ancillary applications solutions; digital solutions; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; payment; wealth and retirement; item processing and output services solutions. The Capital Markets segment is focused on serving global financial services clients with array of buy- and sell-side solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

