Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $557.63 million and approximately $34.62 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.00257975 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006638 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000899 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.23 or 0.01117172 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,618,999,901 coins and its circulating supply is 12,327,532,748 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.