ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 3.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services traded as high as $64.78 and last traded at $63.74. Approximately 46,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,590,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.57.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

