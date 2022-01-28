Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 92,580 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Zimmer Biomet worth $76,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.45.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $121.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.94. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

