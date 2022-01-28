ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZIZTF shares. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ZIP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

