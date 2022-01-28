ZKSwap Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. ZKSwap has a market cap of $35.06 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.30 or 0.06714434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,550.34 or 1.00079276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00051888 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

