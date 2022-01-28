Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 3.0% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after acquiring an additional 739,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,457,000 after acquiring an additional 508,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 663,137 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.35. 8,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,538. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

