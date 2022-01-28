Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,588 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Zoetis worth $110,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $187.66 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

