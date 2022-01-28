Zoetis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 10,459 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 563% compared to the average volume of 1,578 call options.

Shares of ZTS traded up $7.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.30. 2,963,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,674. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

