Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zogenix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Zogenix by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,001,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,401,000 after buying an additional 295,735 shares during the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

