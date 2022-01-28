ZooKeeper Trading Up 21.5% Over Last Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0677 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $6.84 million and $113,433.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.03 or 0.06715325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,617.37 or 0.99688261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052146 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 100,916,237 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

