Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $976,324.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total value of $1,129,888.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $1,256,116.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $1,779,453.00.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $7.00 on Friday, reaching $143.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,418. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $451.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.35.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citic Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

