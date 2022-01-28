ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002684 BTC on major exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $83,285.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.17 or 0.06675085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00054535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,797.33 or 0.99914038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00052058 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

