ZUSD (ZUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $142,138.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $142,138.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00048434 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.33 or 0.06526445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,400.02 or 0.99886394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00051443 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

