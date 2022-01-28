Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753,030 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.12% of Zynga worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.89 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.