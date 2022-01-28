Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $166.45

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.45 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.09). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.12), with a volume of 11,722 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 166.45. The firm has a market cap of £25.32 million and a P/E ratio of 52.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

