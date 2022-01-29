$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Points International posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Points International had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Points International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

PCOM traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $15.11. 52,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.79 million, a PE ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.54. Points International has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Points International makes up approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

