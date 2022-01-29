$0.03 EPS Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. eGain reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 151,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,401. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $312.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.39. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

