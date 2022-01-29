$0.04 EPS Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

AXL stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $895.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $96,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

