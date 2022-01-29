-$0.04 EPS Expected for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings. Cocrystal Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cocrystal Pharma.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ COCP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,599. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a market cap of $49.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 58.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,103,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,145,262 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter worth $3,438,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 242,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter worth $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.