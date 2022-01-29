$0.05 EPS Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.08. nLIGHT reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

nLIGHT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 159,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,476. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $848.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock worth $4,235,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in nLIGHT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

