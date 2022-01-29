$0.10 EPS Expected for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

NYSE:IVR opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $807.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,992,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 382,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,282,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,343 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 125,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 241,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 40,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

