-$0.13 EPS Expected for Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Mandiant reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mandiant.
Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Mandiant stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,325,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,518. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $22.80.
In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,713,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,733,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.
About Mandiant
Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.
