-$0.13 EPS Expected for Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Mandiant reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mandiant.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

MNDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Mandiant stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,325,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,518. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,713,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,733,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mandiant (MNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.