-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Agenus reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 819,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in shares of Agenus by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 456,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Agenus by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 184,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGEN stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,620,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,032. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $675.47 million, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

