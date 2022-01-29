$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. Vericel posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,107,000 after acquiring an additional 89,752 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 12.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after acquiring an additional 239,905 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,965,000 after acquiring an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 7.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,652,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,772,000 after acquiring an additional 115,173 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $33.28 on Friday. Vericel has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3,328.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

