-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.15). Wolfspeed reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wolfspeed.

Several brokerages recently commented on WOLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $87.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.53. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

