$0.19 EPS Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.22. Accel Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $193.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACEL. Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $435,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. 196,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

