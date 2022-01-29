-$0.20 EPS Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Amyris reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Amyris by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Amyris by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Amyris has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

