-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is $0.12. 2U posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

TWOU stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 2U during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

