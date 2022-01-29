$0.24 EPS Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Navigator reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Navigator by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 105.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Navigator by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter.

Navigator stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.92 million, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. Navigator has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $12.46.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.