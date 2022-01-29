$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $86,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,219 shares of company stock worth $1,688,418. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Dropbox by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 48.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,678,000 after acquiring an additional 383,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

