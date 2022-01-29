$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

PERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. 681,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,963. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $640.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 44,279.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 59,335 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.