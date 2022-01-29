$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATCO. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Atlas stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.38. 481,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,335. Atlas has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atlas by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atlas by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 998,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 419,161 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

