$0.48 EPS Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.44. DocuSign posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $6.60 on Friday, hitting $117.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,907,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of -202.22, a PEG ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

