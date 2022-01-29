$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. Alerus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. 25,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,990. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $490.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

