$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.63. Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 365,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 42,314 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,515,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,086.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

