$0.55 EPS Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

