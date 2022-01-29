-$0.64 EPS Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will report earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Altimmune posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 276.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($2.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

ALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. VR Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 8.6% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 741,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,272,000 after purchasing an additional 384,548 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 816,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 258,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,391. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $286.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

